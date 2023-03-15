James Thomas Logan, Jr., age 63, resident of Whiteville, Tennessee and husband of Jane Duncan Logan, departed this life Sunday afternoon, March 12, 2023 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

James was born October 7, 1959 in Fayette County, Tennessee, the son of the late James Thomas Logan, Sr. and Betty Ann German Logan. He was employed as a farmer for many years for Tommy Fowler and Chuck Dacus. James was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.

Mr. Logan is survived by his wife, Jane Logan; two daughters, Ashley Logan (Victor) and Kathy Dowdy (David); three brothers, Danny Logan (Ellen), Gary Logan and Jimbo Logan (Shelia); and five grandchildren, Emily Logan, Avery Logan, Makayla Reyes, Dakota Reyes and Jaylynn Reyes.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Charles “Scooter” Logan and his sister, Linda Logan Adair.

Funeral Services for Mr. Logan will be held at 1 P.M. Thursday, March 16, 2023 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Terry Logan officiating. Interment will follow in Dancyville Assembly of God Cemetery. A visitation for Mr. Logan will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Thursday, March 16, 2023 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Dylan Logan, David Helton, Miles Davis, Scott Weaver, Cain Porter, Eric Walls, Bubba Simpson and Ronnie Pittman.

