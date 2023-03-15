Funeral service for Jerome Dwayne “Crip” Davis, Sr., age 58, will be Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM in The Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Upper Salem MB Church Cemetery in Brownsville, TN.

Mr. Davis died Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at his residence in Brownsville, TN. Visitation will be Friday, March 17, 2023 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM. For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.