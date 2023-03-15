John Edward “John John” Clark
Funeral service for John Edward “John John” Clark, age 57, will be Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM in The Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Clark died Friday, March 10, 2023 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.
Visitation will be Friday, March 17, 2023 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM.
For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.