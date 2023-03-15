Lifeline Blood Services kicks of St. Patrick’s Day with a special blood drive

JACKSON, Tenn.–You can celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day and help save a life.

Lifeline Blood Services will host their “Luck of the Irish” themed blood drive this week.

The blood drive will take place Thursday, March 16 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Jackson location on Sterling Farms Drive in north Jackson.

Those who donate will receive a free t-shirt and a food voucher for a free lunch special from Mulligan’s.

Lifeline Blood services’ marketing manager Melinda Reid says it’s very important to be a donor.

“Every 2 seconds someone in the United States needs a blood transfusion. So you’re really impacting others. You’re impacting West Tennessee because Lifeline serves 21 counties and one blood donation can save up to 3 lives,” said Reid.

Reid says it’s easy to become a first-time donor. All donors must be at least 17 years of age and weigh a minimum of 110 pounds.