Luggage drive being held for foster kids

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A local group is helping children in the foster care system in a unique way.

The Haywood Leadership Class of 2023 is hosting a Luggage Drive to collect people’s used and old suitcases and duffle bags to give to foster care children to put their belongings in.

Monique Merriweather, the Director of the Brownsville-Haywood County Chamber, says there are roughly 9,000 foster children in southwest Tennessee. And every day they bring their belongings in garbage bags.

By giving these children luggage, they can then safely carry their things.

After the drive, they will donate the luggage to the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services and other nonprofit organizations that assist with foster children.

“We thought that this would be a great project, a great way to get the community involved, a great way to give those kids that are moving and transitioning from one home to another some dignity by having their own piece of luggage,” Merriweather

If you would like to donate some of your old suitcases and bags, the Luggage Drive will take place at the Brownsville-Haywood County Chamber at 121 West Main Street through March 31.

Find more local news here.