Mugshots : Madison County : 3/14/23 – 3/15/23 1 hour ago WBBJ Staff, Gregory Champion Gregory Champion: Violation of order of protection Courtney Edwards Courtney Edwards: Violation of probation Hannah Thomas Hannah Thomas: Violation of probation, failure to appear Jocelyn Salter Jocelyn Salter: Violation of community corrections Lance Stusse Lance Stusse: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, resisting/stop, driving on revoked/suspended license Mary Thompson Mary Thompson: Violation of probation Matthew Dodd Matthew Dodd: Violation of probation The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/14/23 and 7 a.m. on 3/15/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin