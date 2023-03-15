Mugshots : Madison County : 3/14/23 – 3/15/23

Gregory Champion Gregory Champion: Violation of order of protection

Courtney Edwards Courtney Edwards: Violation of probation

Hannah Thomas Hannah Thomas: Violation of probation, failure to appear

Jocelyn Salter Jocelyn Salter: Violation of community corrections

Lance Stusse Lance Stusse: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, resisting/stop, driving on revoked/suspended license



Mary Thompson Mary Thompson: Violation of probation

Matthew Dodd Matthew Dodd: Violation of probation

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/14/23 and 7 a.m. on 3/15/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.