Police: Employee injured in Walmart stabbing, suspect in custody

JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities confirm a person was injured in a stabbing at a local store.

According to the Jackson Police Department, a stabbing occurred inside Walmart, located at 2196 Emporium Drive in north Jackson, around 7:48 Wednesday morning.

JPD says when officers arrived, it was determined that a Walmart employee was injured in the stabbing. Police say a male victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police confirm a male suspect was taken to custody and transported to the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex.

According to JPD, this is an ongoing investigation and further information will be released at a later time.

Stay with us on-air and online as we will provide an update when more details are available.

