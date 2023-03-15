Train and cement truck collide in Haywood County

STANTON, Tenn.–A collision between a cement truck and a train leaves one person injured.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a call around 4 Wednesday afternoon of a train hitting a cement truck in southwest Haywood County.

A CSX train and Southern Concrete Products cement truck collided at the railroad crossing on Green Leaf Cemetery Road in Stanton.

The crash caused damage to the mixer portion of the truck.

The driver of the cement truck was taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unknown.