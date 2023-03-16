Day two of softball tournament held in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Thursday, the second day of the Sarah Beth Whitehead Memorial Softball Tournament kicked off at the Jackson Sportsplex.
John Whitehead created this tournament in 2008 to honor his daughter after she died from meningitis.
From this tournament, they take donations for the National Meningitis Association, and a scholarship for a high school senior.
The tournament is a standard pool play bracket sanctioned by the TSSAA. Whitehead says this is more than just a fundraiser for the players.
“Softball is fantastic, and we talk to them about faith, about teamwork, about being part of a team, just the whole nine yards,” Whitehead said.
This is the 16th year of the tournament, and there are 19 teams from all over West Tennessee and surrounding states.
The teams are:
- Camden Central High School
- Dyer County High School
- Fayette Academy
- Lakeway Christian School – White Pine, TN
- Huntingdon High School
- Bruceton High School
- Chester Co High School
- Trinity Christian Academy
- Unity High School – Tolono, IL
- Munford High School
- Millington High School
- Covington High School
- Collierville High School
- Peabody High School
- Crockett County High School
- Adamsville High School
- Jackson Christian School
- Waverly Central High School
