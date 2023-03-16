LIFELINE hosting ‘Luck of the Irish’ blood drive

JACKSON, Tenn. — Celebrate St. Patty’s Day by saving a life!

LIFELINE Blood Services is hosting their “Luck of the Irish” themed blood drive this week.

The blood drive is taking place Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Jackson location at 183 Sterling Farms Drive.

Those who donate will receive a free T-shirt and a food voucher for a free lunch special from Mulligan’s.

LIFELINE Blood Services’ marketing manager Melinda Reid says it’s very important to be a donor.

“We are in need of all blood types but especially O-positive, O-negative, and we would love to have a huge turnout today,” Reid said.

Reid says it’s easy to become a first-time donor. All donors must be at least 17 years of age and weigh a minimum of 110 pounds.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.