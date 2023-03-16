Man found guilty for 3 counts of rape of child

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A West Tennessee man has been found guilty of three counts of rape of a child.

According to District Attorney General Frederick Agee, 31-year-old Joshua Pewitte was indicted in 2019 for sexually assaulting a child under 13-years-old. A press release states the offense occurred on at least three occasions between August 2017 to May 2018.

On Wednesday, following a two-day jury trial in Gibson County Circuit Court at Humboldt, Pewitte was found guilty of the charges.

“We want to thank the jury for their public service and for seeing the case how we did,” District Attorney General Agee stated. “Also, we want to thank the Humboldt Police Department, the Department of Children Services, the Carl Perkins Center, and Dr. Lisa Piercey for their work on this case. Lastly, we want to thank the Child for having the courage to report these heinous acts and seeing this matter through until the end.”

Records indicate Pewitte currently remains in custody at the Gibson County Jail.

Pewitte is scheduled to be sentenced by Circuit Judge Clayburn Peeples at 9 a.m. on June 6. A release states he is facing a maximum sentence of 120 years.

The prosecution team consisted of Assistant District Attorneys Scott Kirk and Nina Seiler, victim witness coordinator, Carol Oliver, and criminal investigator, Xochilt Joyner.

