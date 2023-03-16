Mugshots : Madison County : 3/15/23 – 3/16/23

Ronald Preuss Ronald Preuss: Failure to appear

Alfonzo Pirtle Alfonzo Pirtle: Violation of probation, simple domestic assault, harassment

Bobby Bruce Bobby Bruce: Schedule II drug violations, violation of probation

Donnie Douglass Donnie Douglass: Failure to appear

Eduardo Castillo Eduardo Castillo: False identification, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving while unlicensed



Keith Cole Keith Cole: Violation of probation

Ladarius Love Ladarius Love: Aggravated domestic assault, aggravated burglary

Latisha West Latisha West: Failure to appear

Odilon Nepmuceno Odilon Nepmuceno: Driving under the influence, reckless driving

Shawda Haddix Shawda Haddix: Schedule VI drug violations, driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license



Stephanie Roth Stephanie Roth: Failure to appear, violation of probation

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/15/23 and 7 a.m. on 3/16/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.