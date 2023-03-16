Museum displays exhibit on Black sitcoms

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A new exhibit is on display with the hopes of inspiring our youth.











The Tom & O.E. Stigall Ethnic Library & Museum in Humboldt is currently showing an exhibit on television’s Black sitcoms.

The exhibit, created by the Noir-Tech Cooperation in Kansas, Missouri, showcases Black sitcoms from 1950 to 2000.

Co-chairman Johnny Cyrus says he hopes seeing the exhibit will inspire our youth to strive for great things.

“Kids may look at them and they see lawyers, or they see teachers, engineers, people in college, people doing the right thing. And that’s what we want to portray. And we would like for them to see, and maybe, copy a little bit,” he said.

You can see the exhibit for yourself on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Tom & O.E. Stigall Ethnic Library & Museum is already preparing for their next exhibit on democracy in America, called “Voices and Votes.”

You can follow the museum on Facebook.

