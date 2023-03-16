Prayer Circle visits Jackson City Hall

JACKSON, Tenn. — A group of local pastors were invited to City Hall to pray for the City of Jackson and its’ employees.

The prayer circle began at the height of COVID and has continued to travel across Jackson to different schools, nonprofit organizations, and local businesses over the past three years.

What started as a small group has grown in size due to different organizations coming together.

This is the group’s third visit to City Hall.

“Regardless of what’s going on in this world today, we know that prayer has always been working for us, and that’s the only thing sometimes we have going for us, is prayer, and praying for one another, and not only praying for one another but encouraging one another,” said Pastor Clarence Currie of New Day Ministries. “And through this prayer, different people, their lives have been changed through here. And it’s great for the city to let us know, you know we’re not a big city but we’re getting there.”

The prayer circle meets every Thursday and Pastor Currie says every denomination is welcome.

If you would like to join, reach out to Pastor Clarence Currie at (731) 803-6109.

