Rain Likely, Few Storms Overnight in West Tennessee

Thursday Evening Forecast Update

Thursday Evening Forecast Update for March 16th:

Windy conditions will continue tonight, rain showers and a few storms will move through West Tennessee later this evening and into the overnight hours. Severe weather is NOT expected but a few gusty storms will be possible between 10pm and 4am. The storm threat is highest south of Jackson. We will have the latest hour by hour breakdown on when you could be impacted from the incoming cold front coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Clouds moved back in during the day on Thursday and a few showers and maybe a storm or two will return late in the evening into Thursday night.

Highs on Thursday warmed back up into the mid to upper 60s with breezy southwest winds. If we do see storms tonight we are not expecting severe weather but we will be keeping a close eye on things as the storm system moves through. Thursday night lows drop down to around 40° depending on the timing on the front and when the showers will move out.

FRIDAY:

We are expecting some early morning rain showers and maybe a few weak storms to hang around during the first half of the day on Friday. Highs on Friday will be in the low 50s and occur early in the day before the cold front digs in into the afternoon. Friday will start out cloudy but the clouds will move out towards the end of the day. Behind the front Friday night lows will fall down to the low to around 30° again.

THE WEEKEND:

Another chilly weekend is expected for all of West Tennessee. Highs on Saturday will only reach the mid to upper 40s and mid low to mid 40s are the expected highs on Sunday. Both Saturday and Sunday nights we are likely to be below freezing again as the cooler weather pattern will hang around the Mid South all weekend long. We should see mostly sunny skies on Saturday and plenty of sunshine again on Sunday. The winds are forecast to stay out of the north all weekend long keeping the temperatures down. We may try to warm up again into the beginning of next week. The next chance for showers and potential chance for a wintry mix will be here during the middle of next week but anything but rain looks highly unlikely as of now.

NEXT WEEK:

We will start out below freezing Monday morning but we should see mostly sunny skies by Monday afternoon. Highs on Monday will make it up to around 50° and we will be dropping down near freezing again Monday night. We will warm up some Tuesday with highs back into the mid 50s and the winds will start to shift back to the southeast from the north by Tuesday night. Tuesday we will see partly cloudy skies and watch closely a system to pass just south of us. Tuesday night lows will drop down to the low 40s. Wednesday will be a little warmer with highs back into the low 60s and shower and storm chances will also look to return sometime in the middle or end of next week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After the coldest Christmas in decades here in West Tennessee, warmer weather returned for the start of the new year, and stayed above normal most of the month of February. March is turning out to be the exact opposite and being below normal. The next chance for rain and storms is coming late Thursday, no winter storms are currently in the forecast but in will be a little cooler again this weekend and snow could come close to West Tennessee. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

