Thousands to visit Ireland for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

JACKSON, Tenn. — Ahead of the world’s luckiest holiday, we speak with a travel expert straight from the Emerald Isle.

Travelzoo Senior Editor Gabe Saglie has spent the week travelling through Ireland, visiting tourist hotspots such as the historic Kilkenny Castle and the Royal Family’s Irish residence.

As St. Patrick’s Day is coming up on Friday, Ireland is gearing up for a big celebration, including one of the world’s largest parades hosted in Dublin.

Saglie says for any Americans planning to visit Ireland, they can expect a warm welcome.

“Clearly an emotional connection between the U.S. and Ireland, about 40 million of us claim some degree of Irish heritage,” Saglie said. “So whether it’s St. Patrick’s Day or year-round, this is a place where you can just feel very welcome, very easy to get around.”

Saglie says around half a million people will be in Dublin on Friday to enjoy the parade.

For more news around the world, click here.