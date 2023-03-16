Two businesses to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — St. Patrick’s Day is Friday!

Hub City Brewing and Mulligan’s will be having specials and entertainment to celebrate the holiday.

Hub City Brewing will be preparing special drinks for the holiday, such as Irish Sinkers, St. Patrick’s Dayum Good Java Stout, and more. There will also be karaoke!

Mulligan’s will have a special menu, including Shepherd’s Pie, Bangers and Mash, corned beef and cabbage, and they will be serving Luck of the Irish Green Beer.

Bryan Moffitt will also be performing at Mulligan’s Friday night starting at 6 p.m.

“We are doing the first St. Patrick’s Day on a Friday night in this new building, so we expect to have lots of folks come out and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day,” said Mary Truett, the owner of Mulligan’s.

Both locations will be having their St. Patrick’s specials all weekend.

