Annual St. Patrick’s Day meal hosted by Catholic church

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — The saying is when in Ireland, you eat as Ireland.

Friday, St. Andrews Catholic Church in Lexington hosted their annual St. Patrick’s Day meal. This has been a tradition for more than 30 years.

The idea came about from a former church member. The meal was between corn beef and cabbage, or Reuben.

There were also turkey sandwiches for those who prefer neither corn beef or Reuben.

Members of St. Andrews Catholic Church say they enjoy having this dinner each year for the Lexington community.

