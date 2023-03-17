Arts Backstage returns to Jackson May 9

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Arts Council is preparing for the return of a popular event.

Arts Backstage 2023 will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9.

Created as a way to celebrate and honor local art making, guests can expect food and drinks, live music, theater and literary arts, and dance performances.

The event will also feature artist and artisan pop-ups and a silent auction.

The community is invited to gather downtown for a fun evening of enjoying the arts.

This will be an indoor/outdoor event to take place at The Ned, located at 314 East Main Street in Jackson.

Tickets are now available and can be purchased here.

