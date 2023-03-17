Family protests outside DAs office

JACKSON, Tenn. — Dozens of family and supporters gathered in the Hub City, they say to look for answers.

The family of Tyeasha Starks held a protest outside of the district attorney’s office on Friday, 27 days after her death.

Starks was shot on Harpeth Drive on February 20. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says that Starks was “arcing” a stun device when she was shot by the resident of a home.

A preliminary investigation by the sheriff’s office revealed that Starks and the resident of the home were allegedly involved in a child custody dispute.

The family is calling for justice, saying they want answers. The family says they have not received any information on the case.

The family is also concerned about the care and safety of Starks’ one-year-old son.

“The only thing we had left was her son, and we have not seen him. That’s not right. That’s not right. That’s trauma to my grandson,” said Tarsha Harris, the mother of Starks.

Starks’ family asks for everyone to keep them in their prayers, and they say they won’t stop until they get justice.

