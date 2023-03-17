Freeze Warning Again, Very Chilly Weekend Expected

Friday Evening Forecast Update for March 17th:

A freeze warning has been issued tonight and we are likely to drop below freezing for the next 4 nights. Highs this weekend will only reach the 40s and some of us will struggle to get out of the 30s on Sunday. We should see plenty of sunshine this weekend though. Warmer weather will return in the middle of next week. We will have the complete forecast details coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Highs on Friday only reached the upper 40s in the afternoon behind the mornings cold front. The clouds cleared out some as the day went on but expect partly cloudy skies tonight. The winds will remain breezy this evening and weaken some overnight, but will remain out of the northwest. Rain showers are not expected tonight.

THE WEEKEND:

Another chilly weekend is expected for all of West Tennessee. Highs on Saturday will only reach the mid to upper 40s and mid low to mid 40s are the expected highs on Sunday. Both Saturday and Sunday nights we are likely to be below freezing again as the cooler weather pattern will hang around the Mid South all weekend long.

We should see mostly sunny skies on Saturday and plenty of sunshine again on Sunday. The winds are forecast to stay out of the north all weekend long keeping the temperatures down. We may try to warm up again into the beginning of next week. The next chance for showers and potential chance for a wintry mix will be here during the middle of next week but anything but rain looks highly unlikely as of now.

NEXT WEEK:

We will start out below freezing Monday morning but we should see mostly sunny skies by Monday afternoon. Highs on Monday will make it up to around 50° and we will be dropping down near freezing again Monday night. We will warm up some Tuesday with highs back into the mid to upper 50s and the winds will start to shift back to the southeast from the north by Tuesday night. Tuesday we will see partly cloudy skies and watch closely a system to pass just south of us. We cant rule out a few showers late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Tuesday night lows will drop down to the low to mid 40s. Wednesday will be a little warmer with highs back into the low 60s and shower and storm chances will also look to return sometime in the middle or end of next week. We should be back up into the 70s for Thursday and Friday but we could be dodging some potential severe weather as we wrap up the work week as well, so stay weather aware for that potential.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After the coldest Christmas in decades here in West Tennessee, warmer weather returned for the start of the new year, and stayed above normal most of the month of February. March is turning out to be the exact opposite and being below normal. The next chance for rain and storms is coming late next week, no winter storms are currently in the forecast but in will be a little cooler again this weekend and snow could come close to West Tennessee. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

