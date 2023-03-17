Jackson Arts Council seeks new Executive Director

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new Executive Director is being sought for the Jackson Arts Council.

The announcement comes after current Executive Director, Lizzie Emmons, has been named the new Community and Projects Manager of theCO.

The Jackson Arts Council is a 501(c)3 arts advocacy organization, which operates at 314 East Main Street in downtown Jackson.

The foremost responsibility of the Executive Director, which is a full-time position, is to “actively and professionally engage with the community, arts coalition members, donors, sponsors and businesses to advance and lead the organization’s mission to strengthen our community through arts and culture.”

Those interested in the position can submit their resume and cover letter via indeed.com. Click here for more information, including the full job description.

The Council congratulates Emmons on her new role with theCO and says they know she will do great work for the community.

