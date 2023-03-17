Jackson Bowers Gandy, III, age 66, resident of Jackson, Tennessee, departed this life Monday morning, March 13, 2023.

Jackson was born April 25, 1956 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late Jackson Bowers Gandy, Jr. and Myra McCune Gandy. He grew up in New Orleans, Louisiana and eventually made his way back to Tennessee. Mr. Gandy was employed as an oil machinist and was an amazing mechanic.

Jackson enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and fishing. He loved his family, especially his children and grandchildren. His family states he had a green thumb and could grow and build anything.

Mr. Gandy is survived by two daughters, LaShelle “Shell” Gandy and Jacquelyn “Pooh Bear” Gandy; two sons, David Gandy and Stephen Leopold, Jr.; two sisters, Sue Pennison (John) and Shirley Gandy Pace; nine grandchildren, Kayleigh Hogue (Jacob), Danyel, Linzie, Mackinzie, Colton, Tru, T.J., Ryley and Paizley; two great-grandchildren, Jaxon Hogue and Carter Hogue; his niece, Melanie Tullier (Nick); and his nephew, Jonathan Mouton (Brianna).

Funeral Services for Mr. Gandy will be held at 1 P.M. Thursday, March 23, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Jimmy Moore officiating. Interment will be private. A visitation for Mr. Gandy will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Thursday, March 23, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.