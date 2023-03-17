Jackson joins national competition to be ‘Strongest Town’

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s Tennessee versus Florida next week, and no, we’re not talking about basketball, but cities!

The Hub City will face off against Oviedo, Florida in the first round bracket of the Strongest Town contest.

In the contest, communities advance in single-elimination match-ups each week throughout March and April.

The March Madness-style tournament spotlights and celebrates communities that are continuously becoming more resilient and prosperous.

Voters from across the country will decide which will advance to the elite eight round.

The winner of this year’s strongest town contest will receive an award and have a special video made about their community, to be viewed across the country as an example of how cities can build their economic resilience.

The contest will be in phases, with the Sweet Sixteen from March 20 to March 24, the Elite Fight from March 27 to March 31, and the Final Four and Championship in April.

“We’re not just competing against folks in our towns. These are people who read this and look at this blog and read these editorials across the world. So they have an opportunity to vote for Jackson,” said Jackson Mayor Scott Conger.

The winner will then be announced on Friday, April 14.

