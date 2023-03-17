Mail theft caught on camera in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Someone stops their car, opens your mailbox, and simply takes whatever is inside.

We spoke with a resident who had this very thing happen.

Mark Doran recently found his mailbox open with the flag still raised when he realized someone had stolen the mail he was trying to send. Doran contacted the authorities before checking his cameras, where he found a video of what happened.

“I had placed a letter in the box and raised the flag to mail a letter. And I noticed that the lid to the mailbox was open, but the flag was still up. So I went out to check, and I thought the mailman had accidently left the flag up, and that’s when I discovered that the letter was missing and the mail had not come yet,” Doran said.

Doran contacted the police, and when the officer arrived to make a report, they found something that seemed to have been left by the people who took the letter from the mailbox.

“At first I contacted the Jackson Police Department, and they sent an officer who took a report. When they got out of the vehicle and took the letter out of the box, they also dropped a wallet with ATM cards in it with several names on them,” Doran said.

The investigation is still ongoing, and Doran has not heard any updates at this time.

“Not yet. I have gotten four emails from the postal inspector saying that they are investigating. But I have not heard any conclusion to their investigation yet,” Doran said.

Doran wants people to be mindful of what they put into their mailboxes moving forward and to make sure you do not put any personal information in your mailbox.

If you have anything taken from your mailbox, it is best to contact your local police department, as well as a postal inspector.

