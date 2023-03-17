Mugshots : Madison County : 3/16/23 – 3/17/23

Kayla Kidd Kayla Kidd: Criminal trespass, failure to appear

Lester Theus Lester Theus: Driving under the influence

Loyce Eckford Loyce Eckford: Gambling

Pierre Bufford Pierre Bufford: Driving under the influence

Robert Bailey Robert Bailey: Gambling, failure to appear



Tocia Cobb Tocia Cobb: Criminal trespass

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/16/23 and 7 a.m. on 3/17/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.