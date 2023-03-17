Mugshots : Madison County : 3/16/23 – 3/17/23
Kayla Kidd
Kayla Kidd: Criminal trespass, failure to appear
Lester Theus
Lester Theus: Driving under the influence
Pierre Bufford
Pierre Bufford: Driving under the influence
Robert Bailey
Robert Bailey: Gambling, failure to appear
Tocia Cobb
Tocia Cobb: Criminal trespass
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/16/23 and 7 a.m. on 3/17/23.
Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.