North Side students selected to perform at Universal Studios

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local students made their way to Florida this week for an extra-special showcase.

Courtesy: North Side High School Band

Courtesy: North Side High School Band

Courtesy: North Side High School Band

Courtesy: North Side High School Band

Courtesy: North Side High School Band



Courtesy: North Side High School Band

Courtesy: North Side High School Band

Courtesy: North Side High School Band

On Tuesday, March 14, the North Side High School Band took the stage at Universal Studios Orlando.

Universal’s STARS Performance Program offers a chance for musical groups to show off their talent, and after an application process, the band at North Side was selected to perform for the park’s visitors.

After lots of hard work, practice and fundraising efforts, the students had the chance to entertain guests from the Universal City Walk Lagoon Stage.

Check out the video above from the North Side High School Band Facebook page for a stream of the performance.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.