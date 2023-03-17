A memorial service for Peggy Elizabeth Burton, 82, will be held Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 4:00 pm at Grace Baptist Church with Brother Bob Hutchins officiating. Interment of her cremains will be in Smithville Cemetery in Peoria, Illinois. The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 2, 2023 from 2:00 pm until service time at 4:00 pm. Mrs. Burton, a healthcare caregiver, died Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West in Nashville. She was born on November 3, 1940 in McKenzie, Tennessee to Rollie Clifton and Lilian Elizabeth Delaney Hutcheson. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church and was a member of Ladies of Grace. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands Phillip Burton and Robert J. Lawrence, Sr., two sons Gary Lyn Lawrence and David Wayne Lawrence, her sister Shirley Jean McCormick, and her brothers Bell Clifton Hutcheson and Marvin Roosevelt (Buddy) Hutcheson.

Survivors include her son Robert Gene (Karen) Lawrence, two sisters Betty Jo Lynch and Mary Jane (Bob) Hutchins, her brother John Walter (Ann) Hutcheson, three grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www. brummittmckenziefuneralhome. com.