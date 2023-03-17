South Madison County homicide under investigation

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide.

According to the sheriff’s office, around 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to Old Henderson Road near Pinson for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a 41-year-old man, Adam Lee Sweatt, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says that anyone with information involving Sweatt’s death should call them at (731) 423-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.

The investigation is on-going.

