St. Patrick’s Day party held at local brewery

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local business celebrated the luck of the Irish on Friday.

Hub City Brewing held their St. Patrick’s Day Party.

The brewery had special drinks available for the occasion, including Coffee Irish Beer and Green Hold My Beer.

Those in attendance enjoyed several activities available at the location, including karaoke.

“So we have our half langers, which is our dry Irish stout. We also made an Irish coffee beer, that’s a sweet stout blended with coffee and a bourbon barrel aged beer. That’s special. There’s only one keg of that. We also have a green beer for those inclined to have their green beer on St. Patrick’s Day,” Cody Stooksberry, the brew master of Hub City Brew.

Organizers would like to remind you to drink responsibly and make sure you have a designated driver or Uber set up before you drink.

