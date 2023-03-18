Car enthusiasts come out to vote for their favorites

JACKSON, Tenn. —An annual car show makes a pit stop in the Hub City again this weekend.

The 12th annual Thomas Media Motor Mania Car Show was held today at the Jackson Fairgrounds Park.











The show included the best in custom, classic, hot rods, exotics, imports, motorcycles, and more!

Every ticket was a vote for a favorite car!

Trophy categories include: Top 20 Cars/ Trucks, Top 5 Motorcycles, Most Club Participation, and Under Construction. A Silver cup categories includes: Best of Show Car, Best of Show Truck, Best of Show Motorcycle, and Best Display.

“Right now, I think we have about 100 cars registered, but we usually end up with about 125-150 cars and we usually welcome about 1,200 people through the door,” said Katelyn Doherty, Event coordinator, Thomas Media.

This event was sponsored in part by our media partners at Thomas Media.

The first 300 kids through the gate received a free Hot Wheels collectable.

For more local news stories, click here.