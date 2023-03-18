Freeze Warning To Continue This Weekend

Saturday Morning Forecast Update for March 18th:

A freeze warning continues until 9 am this morning and returns again at 10 pm tonight until 11 am Sunday. Highs this weekend will only reach the 40s and some of us will struggle to get out of the 30s on Sunday. We should see plenty of sunshine this weekend though. Warmer weather will return in the middle of next week. We will have the complete forecast details coming up here.

TODAY:

Get ready for a cold day ahead with windchills in the upper teens to lower 20s this morning followed by highs in the mid 40’s along with breezy winds. Sunshine will be abundant, however, winds will gust up to 25 mph in the afternoon and coupled with the highs only in the mid 40’s, it will feel cold all day.

THE WEEKEND:

Another chilly weekend is expected for all of West Tennessee. Bundle up with at least a good jacket if heading out at anytime today as we’ll only reach the mid 40’s for a short time in the peak of the afternoon.

Highs on Saturday will only reach the mid to upper 40s and mid low to mid 40s are the expected highs on Sunday. Both Saturday and Sunday nights we are likely to be below freezing again as the cooler weather pattern will hang around the Mid South all weekend long.

We should see mostly sunny skies on Saturday and plenty of sunshine again on Sunday. The winds are forecast to stay out of the north all weekend long keeping the temperatures down. We may try to warm up again into the beginning of next week. The next chance for showers and potential chance for a wintry mix will be here during the middle of next week but anything but rain looks highly unlikely as of now.

NEXT WEEK:

We will start out below freezing Monday morning but we should see mostly sunny skies by Monday afternoon. Highs on Monday will make it up to around 50° and we will be dropping down near freezing again Monday night. We will warm up some Tuesday with highs back into the mid to upper 50s and the winds will start to shift back to the southeast from the north by Tuesday night. Tuesday we will see partly cloudy skies and watch closely a system to pass just south of us. We cant rule out a few showers late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Tuesday night lows will drop down to the low to mid 40s. Wednesday will be a little warmer with highs back into the low 60s and shower and storm chances will also look to return sometime in the middle or end of next week. We should be back up into the 70s for Thursday and Friday but we could be dodging some potential severe weather as we wrap up the work week as well, so stay weather aware for that potential.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After the coldest Christmas in decades here in West Tennessee, warmer weather returned for the start of the new year, and stayed above normal most of the month of February. March is turning out to be the exact opposite and being below normal. The next chance for rain and storms is coming late next week, no winter storms are currently in the forecast but in will be a little cooler again this weekend and snow could come close to West Tennessee. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

