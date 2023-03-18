Frozen JR. performers take the stage one more time

JACKSON, Tenn. —A special performance is held here in the Hub City.

The play, “Frozen Junior,” an adaptation of the Disney film ‘Frozen’ was performed live on stage at The Ned.

The play was part of The Ned’s spring break musical camp production.

It was a packed crowd with many people in attendance to show their support and enjoy the show.

Organizers tell us the kids in this show gave it their all leading up to today’s performance.

“The kids have been working hard all week and going home and getting everyone excited about the show and they were all talking about what they’re thankful for and what they’ve learned throughout the week,” said David McCall, Executive Director, The Ned.

This was the final performance of the play at The Ned.

