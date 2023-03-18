Local organization recognizes influential women in Jackson

One organization sets aside the day to recognize the achievements of women.











The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated of the Beta Upsilon Lambda Alumni Chapter hosted a brunch to honor influential black women in the community in different fields like medical, law, and business professional.

The Annie C. Singleton Legacy Brunch was held in the Kirkendoll building at Lane College.

Representatives with the organization, say it’s important to honor and recognize the achievements of all women.

