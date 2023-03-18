Pet of the Week: Lillie

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Lillie!

Lillie is a mature cattle dog mix, and a sweet, quiet lady of leisure. She has earned the nickname of “Her Majesty.”











She is a friendly lady, and good with all people and other dogs. Lillie also doesn’t make any fuss on car rides.

She plays in short bursts of energy, but prefers to sunbathe outdoors or find a cozy bed when the weather doesn’t cooperate.

Lillie loves soft, fuzzy toys to cuddle, and if you interrupt her nap time, she will gladly roll over to give you a belly to rub!

“Her Majesty” Lillie is easy to love—she is truly a hidden gem!

If you are interested in adopting Lillie or any of the other available dogs, contact Hero West Rescue at (731) 313-7778.

You can also visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue or email: herowestrescue@gmail.com.