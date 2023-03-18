Runners lace up their sneakers for RIFA

JACKSON, Tenn. —Runners lace up their running shoes to help one well-known local non-profit.

It’s Jackson Walk’s 10th annual Jackson Walk 5k.











The race began at 9 this morning at the Lift Wellness Center in Jackson Walk Plaza, taking runners through a picturesque route through the Lane neighborhood and the University of Memphis-Lambuth campus.

Runners were encouraged to come dressed in their St. Patrick’s Day attire and race to the “Pot of gold.”

Organizers say this race is very important with proceeds to benefit the work of the Regional Inter-Faith Association.

“So we just want everyone to live the happy living lifestyle. So that’s kind of what our company is all about, our healthy living community celebration is all about, living a fit and healthy lifestyle,” said Ashley Carmack, Property manager, Jackson Walk and High Point Apts.

Following the 5k race, awards were handed out to the top runners.

