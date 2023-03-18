Tournament paves the way for future students

JACKSON, Tenn. —A basketball tournament is held in the Hub city for a great cause.

The first ever O.G. Classic Basketball Tournament was held today at the T.R. White Sportsplex in east Jackson. The tournament was presented by the Tyler Matthew Curtis Hill Foundation.









There were vendors at the tournament, with food, and a special halftime show by the North Shore Line Dancers.

The president of the Tyler Hill Foundation said that they will be making this an annual event and thanks everyone for making this such a success.

“It feels amazing, because to have people here to represent Tyler and to help provide educational scholarships for students is what we are all about,” said Bonnie Watts, President of Tyler Hill Foundation.

The program was founded and named in honor of the late Tyler Matthew Curtis Hill.

Proceeds from the tournament are going to benefit the foundation’s student scholarship program.

