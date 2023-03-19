A unique market comes to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — An expo makes its first appearance in the Hub City and for bargain hunters…it may be unlike anything you’ve ever seen.

The first ever Misfits Market Expo was held in Jackson Saturday.

A range of vendors were at the expo selling and sharing their wares. While getting to meet people that share the same interests in the process.









There were oddities, horror movie collectibles, vintage clothing, handmade goods, baked sweets, and more available.

Cars were packed outside of the expo, with crowds pouring inside excited to get a glance of everything that was available.

“With the turnout that we had, it’s probably ten fold what we are expecting. A lot of vendors are selling out way early. We couldn’t be more happy,” said Dustin Smith, Creator of Misfits Market Expo.

General manager for Replay Toys Jackson, Rami Aljafari, said that they are happy to be a part of such a great expo.

“We decided to join in on this expo as it’s a unique experience for the Jackson area. It’s bringing in a lot of people that enjoy the fandom,” Aljafari said.

Creator of the market, Dustin Smith, says his inspiration behind starting this expo was to allow vendors that sell items that you do not see at your average flea market to come together and have a place of their own.

According to Smith, they will be making this an annual expo due to the great turnout they’ve had.

“We had already thought about doing it yearly. Now we know that we are gonna definitely have to do it yearly,” Smith said.

Smith wants to thank everyone for coming out and making the first ever Misfits Market Expo such a success.

For more local news stories happening in West TN, click here.