Local theater group performs special shows

JACKSON, Tenn. —Hub City Theatre held an Improv Show in downtown Jackson at Turntable Coffee.

This was the second day for the show this weekend. Hub City Theatre Company is all about doing odd shows in intimate spaces.

The group almost sold out on their first night Saturday, March 18th. The group hopes to make this a quarterly event with the goal of having an Improv Show every three months with new rounds of auditions and shows.

“It’s one of those things, when you start something new ,you never know for sure if there’s going to be interest in the community and so, its been really great seeing our community turn out for us and supporting a new branch of live theater,” said Crista Wilhiate, Artistic Director, Hub City Theatre Co.

Auditions for the next Improv show will be announced on the theatre’s social media on Facebook and Instagram at Hub City Theatre Co.

