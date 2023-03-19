Student’s art show raises money for a great cause

MEDINA, Tenn. —A local elementary school held an art show for a great cause.

Hornets for Hope Art Show was held on Sunday at South Gibson County Elementary School from 2 pm until 3 pm.

The Hornets for Hope Art Show was planned by fourth grade students Lainey Jones, Stella Sanford, and Claire Richardson, as a fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

All of the money made from the event will be donated to St. Jude. Both Stella and Claire have younger siblings that have been or currently are being treated at St. Jude.

“So pre-k through 4th graders entered their art pieces and we judged them, and now people are looking at them,” said Lainey Jones, student.

According to teacher, Rachel Sanford, this is the first ever Hornets for Hope Art Show.

“Our school normally participates in the St. Jude marathon. This year I have a student in my class that loves to donate money to St. Jude, so she actually came up with the idea and suggested it. To host an art show to get more of the school involved,” said Rachel Sanford, teacher.

The event was sponsored by businesses in the area. Some of those businesses included North Star Nutrition, Laura Giles Art Studio, and Jbell Art.

All students received a participation ribbon. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes was awarded for each grade. Overall winners received a cash prize.

The community was able to support this event by attending for $2 per person and voting for the crowd favorite, which was $1 per entry.

Sanford says that they plan on making the Hornets for Hope Art Show an annual event.

