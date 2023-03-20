William Andrew “Andy” King, age 75, resident of Arlington, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 18, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Andy was born May 24, 1947 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late Otis King and Lucille Henson King. He was a retired Master Brick Mason. His skilled craftmanship can still be found in many upscale homes throughout the Mid-South. People loved to be around him. His sense of humor and generosity were contagious.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Robert, Otis, Richard and John.

Mr. King is survived by his wife, Kay Jaynes King; three sons, Wayne King (Shawn), Kevin King and Cameron King (Jessica) and two stepsons, Wade Brown (Shelley) and Brandon Brown. While most knew him as Andy, to his grandchildren, Taylor, Thomas, Gracie, Caleb and Nicholas, he was known and loved as “POP”.

Funeral Services for Mr. King will be held at 2 P.M. Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Pastor Drew Murphy officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. King will be from 1 until 2 P.M. Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to the Madonna Learning Center, 7007 Poplar Avenue, Germantown, TN 38138.

