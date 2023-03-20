3rd Sue Shelton White scholarship goes to local student

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college student received a scholarship.

Misty Gordon receives 3rd annual Sue Shelton White Scholarship

Misty Gordon receives 3rd annual Sue Shelton White Scholarship

Misty Gordon receives 3rd annual Sue Shelton White Scholarship

Madison Area Democratic Women awarded its third annual Sue Shelton White Scholarship to Misty Gordon on Monday.

Gordon received the $2,500 scholarship on Monday at Jackson State Community College nursing building, as part of the 13th annual JSCC Women’s History Month program.

Gordon is a student at Jackson State in the social work pathway. Her essay she submitted is what got her chosen as the winner of the scholarship.

“I wrote about some very personal aspects of my life that I believe that women are dealing with in today’s society, and so it was really an honor that those words were heard. I’m very excited and very honored to have been chosen for the scholarship,” Gordon said.

The scholarship was established by MADW in honor of Sue Shelton White, the West Tennessee suffragist and lawyer who played a pivotal role in winning the equal right to vote for women.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.