Betty Nelle Parker Veazey, age 80, passed away at her residence in Milan, TN, on March 16, 2023.

Betty was born in Brownsville, TN on November 18, 1942, to Thomas and Collis Baggs Parker. She is survived by a son, Thomas Dale Veazey (Connie); and two daughters, Daphne Raymer (Larry) and Mary Dana Doyle (Tim); and she leaves behind a legacy of six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Horace Veazey; and her parents, Thomas and Collis Baggs Parker.

The family has chosen cremation as a way to honor Ms. Betty. All services and arrangements are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.