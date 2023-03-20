Carroll County authorities seek missing woman

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 70-year-old Esther L. Penns left her residence around noon on Sunday, and was last seen walking towards Highway 220 in Lavinia around 1 p.m.

Penns is 5’2″ tall, weighing about 142 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve grey sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and grey shoes. She was also wearing a black toboggan with grey sparkles, and was carrying a large purse-style bag.

The Sheriff’s Office says they received a call around 7 p.m. on Sunday that Penns did walk away from her home, and it’s believed she left her residence with intentions to leave the state.

If you see Penns or know of her whereabouts, please contact your local law enforcement or the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 986-8947.

