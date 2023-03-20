Celebration of Women’s history continues at Jackson State

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College honored the reputation of a multitude of diverse voices during Women’s History Month.

Becca Andrews speaks at Jackson State Community College

Becca Andrews speaks at Jackson State Community College

Becca Andrews speaks at Jackson State Community College

Internationally-acclaimed author and investigative journalist Becca Andrews was the keynote speaker for Jackson State Community College’s Women’s History Month celebration.

The 13th annual event highlighted women who led the fight for abortion rights, and various women’s achievements in history that may have been over-looked or forgotten.

Andrews’ book, “No Choice: The Destruction of Roe v. Wade and the Fight to Protect a Fundamental American Right” looks at the past, present, and future of abortion rights in the US through individual narratives.

“I’ve found that it’s really important for people to hear other peoples abortion stories. I think it normalizes it and helps people sort of wrap their heads around that this isn’t some mysterious, evil, grotesque thing. This is something that affects peoples lives and people who get abortion care are not bad people, they’re humans who need medical care,” Andrews said.

The celebration also included a scholarship presentation in honor of Tennessee suffragist, Sue Shelton White.

It’s a $2,500 scholarship awarded annually to a non-traditional student.

SEE ALSO: ‘Fierce Femmes’ panel held at local college

You can follow Andrew on her Twitter.

Find more local news here.