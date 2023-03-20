Community holds ribbon cutting for new city hall

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A local city is got a touch up.

Community holds ribbon cutting for new city hall

Community holds ribbon cutting for new city hall

Community holds ribbon cutting for new city hall

The City of Brownsville held a ribbon cutting for their new city hall. The new city hall is located downtown in a renovated bank building.

Once the ribbon was cut, guests got to hear a statement from Brownsville Mayor William Rawls. The building is two stories with offices for the mayor, vice mayor, and other employees with the mayor’s office.

There are several conference spaces, as well as spaces the community to use to hold meeting.

“We’re just a thankful community and blessed with a lot of things besides just a new city hall. We’ve got Blue Oval City coming. We’ve been waiting many many decades to have that chance to prosper, and it is an opportunity for generations to prosper,” said Joe Barben, a general contractor.

Find more local news here.