Fight against fentanyl discussed by community

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson community came together for a free and urgent event.

Local leaders and authorities gathered with residents Monday night to discuss how we can all join the fight against fentanyl.

Several people spoke at the event on the dangers of fentanyl to our youth, including Councilman Johnny Dodd and Madison County Sheriff Julian Wiser.

Medical professionals say in the last year, in Madison County alone, 135 people were treated for overdoses and 196 Narcans were used.

One attendee who lost her child to a fentanyl overdose said it’s going to take more than authorities to bring an end to this deadly issue.

“Our young people need help. It don’t take just me. It don’t take cops. It don’t take the councilors. It takes all of us. Reach out to our young people and let them know that we’re here for them,” she said.

Those in attendance were able to take part in Narcan training.

