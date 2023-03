JACKSON, Tenn. — A hiring event is being held at Gray Metal South in Humboldt.

The event, which is set for Tuesday, March 21, will connect job seekers with positions such as warehouse puller, production supervisor, laser operator, maintenance, and machine operator.

You can get the hiring process started online on Gray Metal South’s website or through jobs4tn.gov.

The hiring event will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

