Man charged with attempted murder in Jackson motel shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after a shooting at a Jackson motel.

According to court documents, 41-year-old Brandon Scott Taylor is being charged with attempted first degree murder.

An affidavit states around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, police officers responded to the Airways Motel at 576 Airways Boulevard after receiving a report of a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, the affidavit states officers located the victim, who had suffered a gunshot wound to his left forearm. The victim advised he was staying in a room at the motel when Taylor knocked on his door around 10:50 p.m. According to the victim, upon opening the door, Taylor shot at him twice. The victim stated he then fled back into his room, closing the door behind him.

Court records show after the shooting, Taylor left the scene in a blue Chevy Malibu.

The victim, who was transported to the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital for treatment, stated that Taylor is dating his ex-girlfriend, which caused problems between them.

The affidavit states officers located a bullet hole in the motel room’s door, as well as several spent casings at the scene.

A BOLO was issued for Taylor and his vehicle, and according to court documents, agencies in Gibson County located the vehicle and pursued it through multiple jurisdictions.

The affidavit states Taylor eventually crashed the vehicle and he was arrested.

Records indicate Taylor is currently in custody at the Madison County Jail pending further action. The affidavit states Taylor has multiple felony convictions.

