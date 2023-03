Mugshots : Madison County : 3/17/23 – 3/20/23

Chytara Deberry Chytara Deberry: Failure to appear

Antonio Williams Antonio Williams: Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Derrion Cozart Derrion Cozart: Violation of probation

Jamaar Burnett Jamaar Burnett: Aggravated assault

Jayce Leger Jayce Leger: Driving under the influence, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license



John Shadow John Shadow: Aggravated domestic assault, simple domestic assault

Keefer Reid Keefer Reid: Simple domestic assault

Kentrell Warren Kentrell Warren: Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

Osvaldo Ramirez Osvaldo Ramirez: Violation of probation

Rose Talton Rose Talton: Shoplifting/theft of property



William Butler William Butler: Public intoxication

William Nash William Nash: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license

William Scott William Scott: Violation of probation

William Walton William Walton: Shoplifting/theft of property

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/17/23 and 7 a.m. on 3/20/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.